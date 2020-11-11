Brokers Set Expectations for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Sunday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.48) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.29). Wedbush also issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.59% and a negative net margin of 1,114.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million.

SYRS has been the subject of several other reports. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

SYRS opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $378.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 225.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 325.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $62,236.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 341,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric R. Olson sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $64,519.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,963 shares in the company, valued at $64,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,933 shares of company stock worth $254,582 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

