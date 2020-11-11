Brokers Set Expectations for Continental Resources, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn ($0.85) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.91). Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CLR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $36.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at $1,101,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Continental Resources by 400.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,428,286 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,571 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 22.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 39,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources by 98.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Harold Hamm bought 769,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $9,753,899.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

