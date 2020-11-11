Brokerages Anticipate Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) to Post -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.36). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to ($2.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Relay Therapeutics.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($6.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($5.68).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RLAY. HC Wainwright began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,353,000. Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $900,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $781,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,967,000.

RLAY opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. Relay Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.56 and a one year high of $49.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.45.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

