Brad E. Herr Sells 30,000 Shares of Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Stock

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) CFO Brad E. Herr sold 30,000 shares of Cannabis Sativa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $14,700.00.

Shares of CBDS stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Cannabis Sativa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53.

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Telemedicine, Contract Manufacturing, and Brand Development and Product Marketing. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology; and operates as a contract manufacturer of products containing hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD).

