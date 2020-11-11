Brad E. Herr Sells 30,000 Shares of Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Stock

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) CFO Brad E. Herr sold 30,000 shares of Cannabis Sativa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $14,700.00.
Shares of CBDS stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Cannabis Sativa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile
