Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $742.5-748.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $741.45 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.95-1.05 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blucora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

Blucora stock opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $527.46 million, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. Blucora has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 43.01%. The firm had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Blucora will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

