Blakecoin Reaches Market Cap of $13,081.51 (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. In the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One Blakecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. Blakecoin has a total market cap of $13,081.51 and approximately $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,578.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $458.53 or 0.02943314 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.88 or 0.01655336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00381714 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.82 or 0.00743435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00008351 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.58 or 0.00382472 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00032682 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005233 BTC.

About Blakecoin

Blakecoin (BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 27,990,036 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin . Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

