Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Major Shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. Sells 2,738 Shares of Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $90,709.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, November 9th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 5,565 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $183,978.90.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 2,208 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $73,173.12.

On Monday, October 26th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 7,158 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $238,361.40.

On Monday, October 19th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 3,739 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $124,994.77.

On Friday, October 16th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 7,697 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total value of $258,388.29.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 4,859 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $160,784.31.

On Monday, October 12th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 353 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $11,687.83.

On Thursday, October 8th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 16,276 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $544,757.72.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 15,980 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $531,494.80.

Shares of BDTX stock opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.03.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BDTX shares. BidaskClub raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 22.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 41.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 43.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.