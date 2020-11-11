Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon Sells 3,100 Shares of Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 3,100 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $102,703.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,197.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $46.25.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

BDTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,801 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

