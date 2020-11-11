BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) CMO Kevin E. Mayer Sells 4,844 Shares

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $193,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BJRI opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $696.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 2.18. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.11 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BJRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. CL King boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,302,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,222,000 after purchasing an additional 50,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,216,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,419,000 after purchasing an additional 161,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,930,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 6, 2020, the company operated 209 restaurants. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

