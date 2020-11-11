Belvoir Group PLC (BLV.L) (LON:BLV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $134.34

Belvoir Group PLC (BLV.L) (LON:BLV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $134.34 and traded as high as $138.00. Belvoir Group PLC (BLV.L) shares last traded at $138.00, with a volume of 239,417 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap lifted their target price on shares of Belvoir Group PLC (BLV.L) from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 233 ($3.04) and gave the stock a “corporate” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Belvoir Group PLC (BLV.L) alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 144 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 134.34. The company has a market cap of $51.81 million and a PE ratio of 9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Belvoir Group PLC (BLV.L) (LON:BLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 7th. The company reported GBX 7.30 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Belvoir Group PLC (BLV.L)’s previous dividend of $3.40. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Belvoir Group PLC (BLV.L)’s payout ratio is presently 64.75%.

Belvoir Group PLC (BLV.L) Company Profile (LON:BLV)

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. The company operates three property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 365 individual businesses primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, and Northwood brands. It also operates a network of financial advisers offering mortgage and other property related financial services.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Belvoir Group PLC (BLV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belvoir Group PLC (BLV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.