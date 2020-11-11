Beaxy (BXY) Trading 32.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. One Beaxy token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded up 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. Beaxy has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $13,469.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00023641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00366971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.06 or 0.03492294 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00028458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00023698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Beaxy Token Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,840,850 tokens. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

