Barrington Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for The Providence Service in a report issued on Monday, November 9th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.00. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for The Providence Service’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Get The Providence Service alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PRSC. Zacks Investment Research cut The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Providence Service from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

PRSC opened at $130.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2,170.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The Providence Service has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $138.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.94.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.98 million. The Providence Service had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRSC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service during the third quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 15.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 193.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service during the second quarter worth about $144,000.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for The Providence Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Providence Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.