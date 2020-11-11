BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Upgraded at TheStreet

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.44.

BKU opened at $29.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.36. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 10,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $292,842.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 273.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 99,744 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 89.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 359,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 169,979 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter valued at $866,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter worth $207,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

