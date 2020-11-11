Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BAND. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $143.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.07, a P/E/G ratio of 125.82 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.45. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $41,160.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,234 shares of company stock valued at $213,106 in the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,038,000 after buying an additional 84,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,774,000 after acquiring an additional 414,818 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,294,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,245,000 after acquiring an additional 71,285 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 633.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,629,000 after acquiring an additional 548,280 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.