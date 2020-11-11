Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 11.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Baidu by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 48,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $143.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.32. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $148.38.

A number of research firms have commented on BIDU. Barclays raised Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.76.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.