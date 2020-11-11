B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CorMedix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.86). B. Riley also issued estimates for CorMedix’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04.

CRMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JMP Securities started coverage on CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on CorMedix in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Shares of CRMD stock opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. CorMedix has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $7.97.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CorMedix by 609.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in CorMedix during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in CorMedix during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in CorMedix in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

In other CorMedix news, Director Mehmood Khan purchased 27,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $133,982.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 135,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron Kaplan purchased 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $65,331.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,645.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 84,933 shares of company stock valued at $373,019 in the last quarter.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

