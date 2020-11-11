B. Riley Comments on Diversified Healthcare Trust’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) – B. Riley dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.57). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

Shares of DHC opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $964.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $8.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 3.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHC. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $51,151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 529.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,199,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,195,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,009,000 after buying an additional 3,078,801 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 171.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,010,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after buying an additional 1,901,343 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at $7,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

