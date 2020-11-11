AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CFO Gary L. Fischer Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $137,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 350,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,900.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AXTI opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. AXT, Inc. has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $6.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 234.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AXT in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the second quarter worth about $77,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the second quarter worth about $96,000. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXTI. B. Riley lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

