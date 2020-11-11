Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $166.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.28 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

AAXN stock opened at $119.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.30 and a beta of 0.53. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $128.38.

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $73,350.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,905.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total transaction of $9,623,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,555 shares in the company, valued at $55,733,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,844 shares of company stock worth $11,435,315 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAXN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

