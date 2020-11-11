Axon Enterprise, Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) Director Axon Enterprise, Inc. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $49,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,885.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AAXN opened at $119.00 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $128.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.99.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $166.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.28 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 25,672.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 135,294 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,443,000 after acquiring an additional 393,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

