Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on December 15th

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has raised its dividend by 246.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of AY stock opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $37.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.29.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AY shares. Bank of America cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

