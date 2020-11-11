AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Upgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.24.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 117.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 119,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 64,419 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 41.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 78.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

