Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana Sells 382 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total value of $103,246.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 6th, Anshul Sadana sold 3,169 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $824,066.76.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Anshul Sadana sold 3,166 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.12, for a total value of $798,211.92.

NYSE ANET opened at $257.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.04. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $270.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. FBN Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Arista Networks by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

