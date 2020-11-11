Argo Group (ARGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

Argo Group has raised its dividend payment by 40.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ ARGO opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. Argo Group has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $70.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.39.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.37.

In related news, CEO Kevin James Rehnberg purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,183,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,861.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

