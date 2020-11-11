Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACA. 140166 increased their price objective on Arcosa from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $54.55 on Monday. Arcosa has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $54.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACA. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the third quarter valued at about $230,000.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

