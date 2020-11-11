Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) COO John G. Bruno Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) COO John G. Bruno bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,685 shares in the company, valued at $12,993,465.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AON opened at $200.08 on Wednesday. Aon Plc has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.90 and its 200-day moving average is $196.12. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 74,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,275,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth $788,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of AON by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 517.8% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth $12,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.33.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

