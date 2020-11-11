Andrew Okun Sells 6,107 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Stock

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,678.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PKI stock opened at $125.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $142.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.51 and its 200 day moving average is $110.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 808.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,083,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,036,000 after acquiring an additional 964,569 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 1,591.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after acquiring an additional 722,568 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,200,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 160,462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 642,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,998,000 after acquiring an additional 641,850 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,076,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,554,000 after acquiring an additional 300,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.