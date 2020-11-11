Analysts Offer Predictions for Trimble Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Trimble in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRMB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Trimble stock opened at $58.25 on Monday. Trimble has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $60.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,988 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $199,798.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,016.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,972 shares of company stock worth $3,022,992 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 15.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,802,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,810,000 after purchasing an additional 901,337 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Trimble by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,015,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $171,164,000 after buying an additional 2,122,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Trimble by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,188,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $137,712,000 after buying an additional 118,302 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Trimble by 2.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,927,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,459,000 after acquiring an additional 57,878 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,722,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

