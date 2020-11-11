Analysts Offer Predictions for Green Plains Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Green Plains in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 6th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $17.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $609.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.09. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Green Plains by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,093,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 331,022 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Plains by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 632,786 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 870,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,596,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,402,000.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Becker bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 544,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,438.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter S. Cronin sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $191,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.