AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Shares of AMN opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMN shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.