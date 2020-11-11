American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) vs. Service Team (OTCMKTS:SVTE) Head to Head Analysis

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) and Service Team (OTCMKTS:SVTE) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Resources and Service Team’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Resources $24.48 million 1.92 -$70.92 million ($1.81) -0.73 Service Team $3.91 million 0.23 N/A N/A N/A

Service Team has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

American Resources has a beta of -1.2, meaning that its share price is 220% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Service Team has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for American Resources and Service Team, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Resources 0 1 1 0 2.50 Service Team 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Resources presently has a consensus target price of $2.63, suggesting a potential upside of 98.86%. Given American Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe American Resources is more favorable than Service Team.

Profitability

This table compares American Resources and Service Team’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Resources -538.18% N/A -62.84% Service Team N/A N/A N/A

Summary

American Resources beats Service Team on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction, processing, and distribution of metallurgical carbon to the steel and specialty metals industries. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where metallurgical carbon deposits are concentrated. The company was formerly known as NGFC Equities, Inc. and changed its name to American Resources Corporation in February 2017. American Resources Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

About Service Team

Service Team Inc. manufactures, maintains, and repairs truck bodies in the United States. It manufactures truck bodies that are attached to a truck chassis; and other products used by the trucking industry. The vans are available for hauling dry freight or refrigerated freight. It serves auto dealers and users of trucks, such as dairies, food distributors, and local delivery. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Villa Park, California.

