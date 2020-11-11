American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.41-0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $81.819-84.794 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.17 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APEI. TheStreet raised shares of American Public Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti raised shares of American Public Education from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Public Education currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.50.

American Public Education stock opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.07 million, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.85. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $41.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.88.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 5.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert E. Gay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $83,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $352,547.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $51,560.31. Insiders sold 10,717 shares of company stock valued at $358,616 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

