American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $39.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.01% from the company’s previous close.

AIG has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

American International Group stock opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American International Group has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.85.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American International Group will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $168,903. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group I. American acquired 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 92.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of American International Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

