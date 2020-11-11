Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOX. BidaskClub raised Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Amdocs by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Amdocs by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Amdocs by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 7.9% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

