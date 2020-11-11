Altimmune (NYSEARCA:ALT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Altimmune (NYSEARCA:ALT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. Altimmune has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $35.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.62.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ALT shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Altimmune in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.