ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.33. ALLETE also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 3.25-3.45 EPS.
NYSE ALE opened at $58.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.31. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $84.71.
ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.90 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ALE shares. Mizuho cut their target price on ALLETE from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.25.
ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.
