ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.33. ALLETE also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.25-3.45 EPS.

NYSE ALE opened at $58.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.31. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $84.71.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.90 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.6175 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 74.17%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALE shares. Mizuho cut their target price on ALLETE from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.25.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

