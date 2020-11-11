Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $128.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.44.
Shares of ALLE opened at $115.15 on Wednesday. Allegion has a 12-month low of $77.37 and a 12-month high of $139.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.09.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,418,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,030,538,000 after acquiring an additional 754,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Allegion by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,411,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $436,305,000 after acquiring an additional 132,419 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Allegion by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,016,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,414,000 after acquiring an additional 461,899 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Allegion by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,266,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,094,000 after acquiring an additional 889,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Allegion by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,701,000 after acquiring an additional 166,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.
Allegion Company Profile
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.
