Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $128.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.44.

Shares of ALLE opened at $115.15 on Wednesday. Allegion has a 12-month low of $77.37 and a 12-month high of $139.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.45. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $728.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegion will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,418,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,030,538,000 after acquiring an additional 754,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Allegion by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,411,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $436,305,000 after acquiring an additional 132,419 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Allegion by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,016,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,414,000 after acquiring an additional 461,899 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Allegion by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,266,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,094,000 after acquiring an additional 889,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Allegion by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,701,000 after acquiring an additional 166,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

