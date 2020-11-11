Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.99 EPS

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by $4.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.61 EPS. Alleghany’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $643.94 on Wednesday. Alleghany has a 1 year low of $426.87 and a 1 year high of $847.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -136.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $549.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.29.

Y has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $753.33.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

