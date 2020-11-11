Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) PT Raised to $9.00 at SVB Leerink

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 113.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AFMD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Laidlaw restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Affimed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Affimed alerts:

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. Affimed has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $4.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.44.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Affimed had a negative net margin of 315.16% and a negative return on equity of 133.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,589,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 95,899 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Affimed by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,049,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after buying an additional 296,252 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Affimed by 12.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Affimed by 12.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 22,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affimed by 8.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.