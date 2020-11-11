Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aegon by 34.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aegon by 27.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Aegon by 2.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 145,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Aegon by 18.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 27,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aegon by 0.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra lowered shares of Aegon to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. Aegon has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

