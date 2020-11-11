Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Given New $31.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adient from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.54.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. Adient has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Adient by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Adient by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adient by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Adient by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

