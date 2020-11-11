adidas (ETR:ADS) Given a €250.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on adidas (ETR:ADS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ADS has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on adidas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €272.86 ($321.01).

ADS stock opened at €281.50 ($331.18) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €276.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €249.33. The stock has a market cap of $54.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.02. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a fifty-two week high of €317.45 ($373.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

