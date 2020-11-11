Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.83.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.04 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

