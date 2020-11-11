Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,117 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 891,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 557,064 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 996,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 535,666 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 730,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 349,564 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,803,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 196,196 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,743,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,742,000 after purchasing an additional 184,827 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

