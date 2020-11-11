37,828 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,828 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Tesla by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra raised Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tesla from $333.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

Shares of TSLA opened at $410.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $388.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,068.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $422.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.42 and a 12-month high of $502.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.17, for a total transaction of $1,872,448.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,539.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $18,228,107.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $20,318,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,264 shares of company stock worth $56,890,119. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

