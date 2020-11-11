3,515 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 281.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GD opened at $151.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $190.08. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.49.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

