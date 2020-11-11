13,483 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 135,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 17,943 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 65,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 442,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,932,000 after buying an additional 13,843 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $145,698.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,854.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $9,160,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,175 shares of company stock valued at $12,060,942 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.08.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.