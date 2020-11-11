$1.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to post earnings per share of $1.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is $1.63. Acuity Brands reported earnings per share of $2.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year earnings of $7.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $8.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.32. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $891.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AYI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,851,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $272,961,000 after acquiring an additional 355,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,784,000 after acquiring an additional 27,491 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,377,000 after acquiring an additional 170,452 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 701,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,180,000 after acquiring an additional 363,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 594,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,947,000 after acquiring an additional 25,592 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AYI opened at $105.62 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $143.55. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.35 and a 200-day moving average of $96.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

