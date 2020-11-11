-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Fastly also reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fastly.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 24.07%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fastly in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on Fastly in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

NYSE FSLY opened at $71.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -111.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a current ratio of 13.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.71 and its 200 day moving average is $72.12. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $5,948,327.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,542,296.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total transaction of $311,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,656,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,654,094 shares of company stock valued at $143,368,160. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Fastly by 498.0% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 6,880.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.