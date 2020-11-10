Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Down 8.7% After Earnings Miss

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) dropped 8.7% during trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $36.57 and last traded at $37.78. Approximately 506,834 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 191,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.38.
The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.17).
ZNTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $38.14.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.
